Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,152,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,327,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
TCOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.