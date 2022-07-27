Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,152,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,327,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

