Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tristel Price Performance

Tristel stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,580.00. Tristel has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($9.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.01), for a total value of £999,000 ($1,203,614.46).

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

See Also

