Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Down 93.0% in July

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Truett-Hurst Stock Performance

Shares of THST stock remained flat at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Truett-Hurst has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

