TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $855.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $776.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $804.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $712.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.