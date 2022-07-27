TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,440,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,490,000 after buying an additional 542,038 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

