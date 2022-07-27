TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.