TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22.

