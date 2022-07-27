TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

TGT opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

