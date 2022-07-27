Truist Financial Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $82.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.
TransUnion Stock Down 0.0 %
TRU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 169,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,489. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion
In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.