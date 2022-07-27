Truist Financial Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $82.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 0.0 %

TRU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 169,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,489. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.