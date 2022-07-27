TurtleNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $207.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $262,246.21 and $207.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.