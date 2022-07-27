Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

