two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TWO Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TWOA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 146,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,433. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOA. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

