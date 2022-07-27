U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

