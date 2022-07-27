Ubex (UBEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $58.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $148,783.33 and approximately $58.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008625 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00213514 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

