UBS Group Boosts Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target to €470.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from €410.00 ($418.37) to €470.00 ($479.59) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €520.00 ($530.61) to €540.00 ($551.02) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €665.00 ($678.57) to €570.00 ($581.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($663.27) to €518.00 ($528.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SUVPF stock remained flat at $349.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $305.00 and a 12-month high of $736.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.63 and a 200-day moving average of $412.71.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

