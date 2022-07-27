UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also

