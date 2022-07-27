uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 203,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 165,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
uCloudlink Group Stock Down 2.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.80.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 53.80% and a negative return on equity of 96.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uCloudlink Group
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
