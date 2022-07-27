uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 203,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 165,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

uCloudlink Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.80.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 53.80% and a negative return on equity of 96.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

