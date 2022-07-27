Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.05.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
ULTA opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.05. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $329.48 and a 52-week high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.