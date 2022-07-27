Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.05. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $329.48 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

