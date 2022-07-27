Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.48 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.05. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile



Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

