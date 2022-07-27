Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Stock Performance
NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.45.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Ultralife
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
