Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

