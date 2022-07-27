UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UMB Financial

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

