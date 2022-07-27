Unido EP Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $108,628.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016510 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032025 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.