Unifty (NIF) One Day Volume Hits $220,034.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $220,034.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

