Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.57) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,057.86 ($48.89).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,046 ($48.75) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The stock has a market cap of £103.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,053.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,718.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,661.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

