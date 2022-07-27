Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of UL stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
