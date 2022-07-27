Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.