Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Declares Dividend of GBX 11

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unite Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($13.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,376.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.68. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.70) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.27) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unite Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.10).

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

