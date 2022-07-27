United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 8,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 180,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

