United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $221.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $226.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.33.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.61. 24,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.04.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

