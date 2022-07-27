United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.93 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

