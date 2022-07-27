United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading 1.6% Higher

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.46 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 128,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 174,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

