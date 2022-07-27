UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in July

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPMMY. Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of UPMMY stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 66,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

