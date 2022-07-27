Uquid Coin Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $8.96 or 0.00041359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.58 or 0.99955007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.