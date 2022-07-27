US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 138,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 554,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

