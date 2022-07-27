US Capital Advisors Comments on DT Midstream, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

