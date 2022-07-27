US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.