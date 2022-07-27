USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Shares of USNA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

