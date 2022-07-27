USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.47. 1,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

