USD Partners (USDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USD Partners stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

