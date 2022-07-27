UTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $597,370.25 and $884.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,510.53 or 0.99933783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003737 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00029274 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io.

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

