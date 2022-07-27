Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $256.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,447 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

