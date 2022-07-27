Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

VALU stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $787.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

