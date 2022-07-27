Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 679,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 289,547 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 191,257 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

