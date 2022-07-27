Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $39,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.