Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.