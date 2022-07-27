Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $183,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.