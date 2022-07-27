Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.04. 6,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.