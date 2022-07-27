Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $64,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,327,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $163.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

