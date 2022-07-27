Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.