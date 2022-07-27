Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.