Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOO traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $363.74. 180,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.87 and its 200-day moving average is $386.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.